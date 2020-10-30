US Tops 90K New COVID-19 Cases for First Time

The United States set a daily coronavirus case record with 90,456 new cases reported on Thursday, NBC News reports. It's the first time the U.S. has topped 90,000 cases in a single day.

Also Thursday, the U.S. climbed past 9 million confirmed cases nationwide.

The latest milestones come during a week of records. On Wednesday, the U.S. reported more than 80,000 new cases for the first time.

The U.S. also reported 982 deaths on Thursday, according to NBC News.

Practically every U.S. state is seeing a rise in cases. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of hard-hit Wisconsin has been reduced to pleading with people to stay home, after an order he issued in the spring was overturned by the courts. Illinois' governor banned indoor dining and drinking in Chicago this week. Other states are likewise considering reimposing restrictions.

A new model from the University of Washington shows that half a million Americans could die of the coronavirus by February 2021. But researchers say that if Americans universally wore masks, nearly 130,000 of these lives could be saved.

Dr. David Letzer, an infectious-disease specialist who doubles as chairman of the Wisconsin Medical Society’s COVID-19 task force, is getting swamped with patients. He said he was incensed to see people without masks going into a restaurant as he was driving between hospitals.

"I’m just coming from a place with ventilators and people are just going to an indoor restaurant," he said. "Those are the things that are frustrating and take their toll."

In the Northeast, which seemed to have brought the virus under control over the summer, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said the state is seeing record numbers of new infections and might have to bring back restrictions on businesses that were loosened months ago.

"We’re in a bad place. This data is not encouraging. It’s headed in the wrong direction in every metric," she said.

The long-feared surge is blamed in part on growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing, as well as the onset of cold weather, which is forcing people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned that the U.S. is on a dangerous path.

"If things do not change, if they continue on the course we’re on, there’s gonna be a whole lot of pain in this country with regard to additional cases and hospitalizations, and deaths," the White House coronavirus taskforce member said in an interview Wednesday evening on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith."

Fauci suggested doubling down on masks, distancing, and avoiding crowds and congregations amid Americans’ coronavirus fatigue, and added that the country would "be much better than we’re doing right now."

The U.S. currently has nearly 9 million confirmed cases and more than 228,000 deaths, according to NBC News.