Trevor Lawrence

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trevor-Lawrence-Getty-122918
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expected to be the top pick at the next NFL draft, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence will miss the next scheduled game against unranked Boston College on Saturday. Clemson is scheduled to play Notre Dame, ranked this week at No. 4, on Nov. 7.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College," Swinney said in a statement. "While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Sports

New York Giants 10 hours ago

Giants Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Rest of Team Will Keep Practice Schedule

New York Mets 19 hours ago

AP Source: MLB Owners to Vote Friday to Approve Mets Sale

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Trevor LawrenceCoronavirusClemson University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us