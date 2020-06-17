New York

Craft Brewery Magic Hat Moving to New York

Magic Hat brewery
Janet Knott/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

BURLINGTON, VT – OCTOBER 28: At Magic Hat Brewery in Burlington, Vt., Orville Ball takes cases of beer off of an assembly line in the factory.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One of Vermont’s oldest craft breweries is moving to New York state, the company announced Tuesday.

The parent company of Magic Hat Brewery, FIFCO USA, announced it would shift all production from its South Burlington location to a Rochester, New York, location owned by its parent company.

Meanwhile, the Burlington-based brewer Zero Gravity agreed agreed to take over the Vermont facility. All 43 Magic Hat employees will be considered for open positions within Zero Gravity, or receive severance should they leave FIFCO USA.

“As one of the first craft breweries in Vermont, Magic Hat has created a storied history in Burlington,” FIFCO USA CEO Rich Andrews said in a statement. “Our ties to Burlington made this decision very difficult.”

