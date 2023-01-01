News
COVID-19 38 mins ago

NYC Issues Plea as ‘Most Transmissible Form of COVID-19 We Know of to Date' Spreads

The unprecedented infectiousness of XBB.1.5 prompted renewed calls for public caution Friday from New York City health officials, who announced the latest omicron descendant, widely believed to be beh...

