NYPD dogs help patrol the 2024 Paris Olympics

The NYPD sent four K-9 units to France this month to assist in securing Paris for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, which kicked off Friday.

The French Consulate in New York confirmed in a post on X that France requested the NYPD’s assistance to patrol Paris. The K-9 units will work alongside the French National Police to ensure the safety of both the attendees and athletes during the Olympics.

The NYPD K-9 units includes German Shepherds and labradors that are particularly trained for explosives detection.

Today's @Olympics Opening Ceremony brings the world's greatest athletes together in Paris. We are proud of our Counterterrorism Division canines Gunner & Davie and their human partners, who are on scene to assist in securing the event.

An NYPD spokesperson told NBC New York that the French government requested the K-9 units and their handlers for about two weeks. Sending the K-9s and their handlers to France comes at no expense to New York City, with the European country footing the bill.

"It's going to be viewed by people from all over the world," said NYPD Officer Rafael De La Cruz, who was sent to Paris with his K-9 partner Davie. "So with that comes the aspect of terrorism, whether it be terrorism done by an organization or a lone wolf attack."

The K-9 units will patrol Olympic venues throughout the city.

De La Cruz's team began early patrols on the trains ahead of the Opening Ceremony along the Seine River.

"Protecting the Olympic Games in Paris is an international effort," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner in a post on X.

"Protecting the Olympic Games in Paris is an international effort," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner in a post on X.

Protecting the Olympic Games in Paris is an international effort. In the lead up to the Opening Ceremony, several of our counterterrorism K-9 units are assisting with security sweeps.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the largest event ever organized in France, which is one of the reasons the French government sought support from the NYPD, as well as police departments from other countries.