Mystery abounds after decomposed bodies of man and woman found in Brooklyn building

It remains a mystery what happened to a man and a woman whose badly decomposed bodies were found inside a Brooklyn apartment, with a knife found near one of them.

Police said the pair found in the apartment Wednesday morning on Ditmas Avenue in Kensington were a 54-year-old woman and a man in his 20s, who neighbors said may have been her nephew.

A friend had come to visit the woman, but when she didn't answer the door, the friend called police.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, but police said the victims had stab wounds. The third-floor apartment has been sealed off as a crime scene.

Neighbors said they started to notice a foul odor in the building over the weekend.

"We smelled something we thought was from the sewers, some weird smell," said one neighbor who did not wish to be identified. "It was just driving us insane, we never thought it would be something like that."

Another neighbor said the smell "kinda persisted...and it was just like rotten flesh."

Neighbors described the woman as "very sweet" and that the two individuals kept to themselves. Their identities have not yet been shared.

Investigators have not yet shared any potential motives for the killings. They were trying to determine whether the deaths were related to domestic violence. An investigation is ongoing.