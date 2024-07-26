Some vegetables sold at Walmart, Aldi stores in tri-state recalled over listeria concerns

Some vegetables sold at select Walmart and Aldi stories in the tri-state area are being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination, according to a press release.
The vegetables under the recall were sold from Weirs Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio, which had originally issued a smaller recall for cucumbers on July 12, but has since expanded it. Products involved in the recall were packed between July 5 and 12 of this year.
The company said there have been no illnesses or complaints from the potentially affected products, but that it was doing the recall "out of abundance of caution."
The affected products include:
Weirs Farm retail packaged items sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
Weirs Farm retail packaged items sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag
Bulk retail items sold individually or by the pound
- In Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, they were sold at select Walmart and Save-a-Lot locations
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green Bell Pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling Cucumber
- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
- Cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only sold at Shop N Save locations.
- For additional details on where they were sold out of the tri-state area, you can see the full list here
Walmart said is has removed the product from store shelves.
Recall Alert
"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate the cause," Walmart said in a statement.
NBC New York has also reached out to Aldi,Save-a-Lot, and Shop N Save for comment.