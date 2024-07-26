Some vegetables sold at Walmart, Aldi stores in tri-state recalled over listeria concerns

Some vegetables sold at select Walmart and Aldi stories in the tri-state area are being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination, according to a press release.

The vegetables under the recall were sold from Weirs Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio, which had originally issued a smaller recall for cucumbers on July 12, but has since expanded it. Products involved in the recall were packed between July 5 and 12 of this year.

The company said there have been no illnesses or complaints from the potentially affected products, but that it was doing the recall "out of abundance of caution."

The affected products include:

Weirs Farm retail packaged items sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

Weirs Farm retail packaged items sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

Bulk retail items sold individually or by the pound

In Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, they were sold at select Walmart and Save-a-Lot locations

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

Cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only sold at Shop N Save locations.

For additional details on where they were sold out of the tri-state area, you can see the full list here

Walmart said is has removed the product from store shelves.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate the cause," Walmart said in a statement.

NBC New York has also reached out to Aldi,Save-a-Lot, and Shop N Save for comment.