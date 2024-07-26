Two women dead after possible murder-suicide shooting on Upper East Side, police say

Two women were shot and died following a shooting on the Upper East Side Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened on East 88th Street between York Avenue and East End Avenue. The FDNY said it responded to the scene just before 9 a.m.

One woman was shot in the head and the other woman was shot in the lower back, according to police.

Police said they are not searching for any suspects. A gun was recovered by police, two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case tell NBC New York.

The shooting took place just down the street from Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, which is located just east of East End Ave.