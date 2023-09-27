Taylor Swift Watch is on for Sunday Night Football. Might she attend Chiefs-Jets game?

Perhaps Taylor Swift loves the players and the game.

Swift seemed to enjoy herself while attending last Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium amid romance rumors with the team's star tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce and the Chiefs will play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium this week for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Might Swift, a Manhattan resident, watch Chiefs football in person for the second consecutive week?

NFL insider Jordan Schulz reported on Wednesday that Swift plans to be at the game to watch Kelce.

Sources: Taylor Swift plans to be in attendance for the #Chiefs vs #Jets game to watch Travis Kelce.



Everyone getting together for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLxXzqjvsD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2023

If true, Swifites will be looking for tickets for a chance to see Swift and her potential love interest from afar. And luckily for them, there are probably a lot of Jets fans who will be happy to sell to them.

Swift fans are believed to have caused a spike in the sale of Kelce jerseys following Sunday's game. Per Fanatics, a sports apparel and fan gear company, Kelce became one of the league's top-five selling jerseys after sales spiked nearly 400% on Sunday.

Rumors of a romance between the 12-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Super Bowl champion began over the summer when Kelce attended Swift's concert in Kansas City and attempted to give her his phone number.

The two made their first public appearance together after Sunday's game, though a relationship still has not been confirmed. Swift watched the game from a suite with Kelce's mother Donna. She celebrated Kelce's touchdown catch with a Swiftie-like exuberance, putting both arms in the air and appearing to shout, "Let's f------ go!"

The pop star and Pro Bowler were then spotted after the game leaving the stadium together.

Expect many to be on Taylor Watch this Sunday.