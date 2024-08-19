In Memoriam

Former talk-show legend Phil Donahue dies at 88

Donahue's family said in a statement the he passed away "peacefully" at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie.

Phil Donahue, a journalist and former daytime TV talk-show legend, died Sunday. He was 88 years old.

Donahue's family said in a statement to NBC News that he passed away "peacefully" at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie.

The host of the self-titled "The Phil Donahue Show" broke ground when it entered national syndication in 1970, tackling controversial topics considered taboo at the time. The program was also the first to include audience participation.

