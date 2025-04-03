Top song, show, movie when Alex Ovechkin scored his first NHL goal

Much has changed over the course of Alex Ovechkin's career, including the record books.

The Washington Capitals star is expected to rewrite those very soon when he scores his 895th career goal to become the NHL's all-time leading scorer by breaking the record long held by Wayne Gretzky.

That historic goal will take place nearly 20 years after Ovechkin scored the first goal of his NHL career, which came during his debut on October 5, 2005.

Let's take a look at just how different things were back when Ovechkin scored that first goal compared to when he is on the brink of becoming the league's all-time leading scorer.

Ovechkin's age:

2005 - 20

2025 - 39

Ovechkin's teammates:

2005 - Dainius Zubrus, Jeff Halpern, Brian Willsie, Jamie Heward, Olaf Kolzig

2025 - Dylan Strome, Aliaksei Protas, John Carlson, Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson

Reigning champions:

2005 - The 2004-2005 NHL season was canceled due to a lockout, but the 2003-2004 champion was the Tampa Bay Lighting; San Antonio Spurs; Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots

2025 - Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia Eagles

Reigning NHL MVP:

2005 - The 2004-2005 NHL season was canceled due to a lockout. The previous season's Hart Memorial Trophy winner as MVP was Martin St. Louis of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

2025 - Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche

U.S. President

2005 - George W. Bush

2025 - Donald Trump

Donald Trump

2005 - Star of the reality television show “The Apprentice”

2025 - U.S. president

Popular TV shows

2005 - "Desperate Housewives," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "American Idol," "Deal or No Deal"

2025 - "Severance," "White Lotus," "Adolescence," "Daredevil: Born Again"

Top Billboard song

2005 - "Gold Digger" by Kanye West

2025 - "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Top Movie in theaters

2005 - "Flightplan"

2025 - "A Working Man"

Number of Blockbuster video stores

2005 - 5,663

2025 - 1

Number of Netflix subscribers

2005 - 4.02 million

2025 - 220.6 million

Reigning Best Actress and Actor at Academy Awards

2005 - Hilary Swank ("Million Dollar Baby") and Jamie Foxx ("Ray")

2025 - Mikey Madison ("Anora") and Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist")

Average price of gas

2005 - $2.27

2025 - $3.13

Average cost of a dozen eggs

2005 - $1.26

2025 - $4.95

Median price of a U.S. house

2005 - $243,900

2025 - $414,500

NHL's highest paid player

2005 - Jaromir Jagr, New York Rangers ($8.36 million)

2025 - Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs ($13.25 million)

Sports Illustrated cover

2005 - Ronnie Belliard of the then Cleveland Indians

2025 - New York Mets

Popular cell phone

2005 - Motorola RAZR V3

2025 - iPhone 16 Pro Max

Cell phones used for…

2005 - Calling people. Text messages were also becoming popular.

2025 - Everything (and occasionally calling people)

Popular Apple products

2005 - iPod, Mac Mini, iPod Shuffle, iPod Nano

2025 - iPhone, Apple Watch, Airpods, MacBook Air

Popular social media platform

2005 - MySpace

2025 - TikTok

Amazon stock price

2005 - $2.36

2025 - $178.41

LeBron James' career points total

2005 - 1,654

2025 - 42,000+

Tom Brady's career passing yards

2005 - 15,097

2025 - 89,214

Dallas Cowboys’ championships

2005 - 5

2025 - 5

