Drake Bell Breaks Silence on Mystery Disappearance

Drake Bell is offering an explanation for his disappearance.

Hours after being searched for and found by authorities, the Nickelodeon alum addressed the incident.

He wrote on Twitter April 13 alongside a laughing emoji, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

The "Drake & Josh" star didn't provide any other comment or details of the incident.

Earlier in the day, Florida's Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing persons alert on Facebook for Bell, who hadn't been seen since April 12 at around 9 p.m.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School," read the post, accompanied by a picture of the 36-year-old. "He is considered missing and endangered."

Four hours after the initial message, officials declared Bell had been found, adding, "We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

E! News has reached out to Bell's rep for comment.

Bell's last public appearance prior to his short disappearance occurred on April 11 when he and his son were spotted at SeaWorld in Orlando. Bell shares the 2-year-old with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling, who People reported in January had separated from the actor as he sought outpatient treatment for substance abuse.

This is not the first time Bell has experienced a run-in with law enforcement.

In July 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.

"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," he said in a statement prior to his sentencing. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way — that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very very seriously and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

He is also known for his roles on "Drake & Josh," "Ultimate Spider-Man" and "The Amanda Show."