celebrity deaths

Denny Laine, British musician who co-founded The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's Wings, dies at 79

The acclaimed singer and guitarist died Tuesday morning after health setbacks from interstitial lung disease, his wife wrote on social media

By NBC News

Denny Laine
Getty Images

Denny Laine, the British star musician who co-founded the iconic rock bands The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's Wings, has died.

He was 79. 

Laine died "peacefully" Tuesday morning at his home following "health setbacks" from interstitial lung disease, his wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared on his Facebook page.

"I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week," she wrote.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

celebrity deaths
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us