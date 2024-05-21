Competitive eater and six-time Nathan's champion Takeru Kobayashi announces retirement

Takeru "Kobi" Kobayashi, the six-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, announced he is retiring from competitive eating over concerns of the damage he is doing to his body, he announced in a new film.

In "Hack Your Health - The Secrets of Your Gut" on Netflix, Kobayashi expressed concern about the damage his career had on his health, and in particular his brain and his cut.

"Ever since I started this career, I've wondered what damage I've done to my body," he said. "I want to know how it is damaging my brain and my nervous system."

Kobayashi said he thinks he's eaten 10,000 hot dogs during his career. In addition to the famous Nathan's event on Coney Island, which he last won in 2006, he's also participated in other competitive eating competitions, including ones involving pizza and hamburgers.

BARRIE, ON - SEPTEMBER 16: Flanked by Stephanie Torres and Pete Czerwinski, Takeru "Kobi" Kobayashi defends his pizza eating title, the super eater ate 40 slices of a simple cheese and sauce pizza in 12 minutes at Pie Wood Pired Pizza Joint in Barrie. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Kobayashi said he wants to live a long and healthy life, and doesn't think his current career is helping him do that.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I’ve decided to retire from competitive eating," Kobayashi said. "It’s all I’ve done for the last 20 years. I am worried about what my next step will bring, but I’m also excited about my future. I have mixed feelings. But first, I want to fix my brain and my gut."

Kobayashi said he no longer feels hungry and doesn't have the same appetite or sense of smell he did in the past. He said he worries about the impact of not listening to triggers from his brain or nervous system, like indicators telling him he was full.

The former competitive eater said since his life centered around hot dogs, he wants to create a healthier hot dog with healthy Japanese ingredients.