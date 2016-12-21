TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Most Unusual Finds' of 2016

Scroll through the Transportation Security Administration's Instagram account and you'll see photos of peculiar and sometimes dangerous items passengers have brought to airports across the country. TSA uses its social media accounts to offer travel tips and answer questions from passengers asking if they can bring items such as a holiday pie, a potato, a small pet or a Silverback gorilla on their flight. (Pies, potatoes and pets can generally fly, but the gorilla cannot.) Of these items, the TSA has revealed the 10 most unusual things it has found this year in a YouTube video. Take a look at what items made the list.