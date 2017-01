A Baltimore man’s fabulous knitted sweaters have become famous after news of his hobby went viral. Knitting phenomenon Sam Barsky has knitted 104 sweaters of his own design. At first he just knitted sweaters featuring scenes that he liked. Then he started visiting the scenes while wearing the sweaters. And then he found a new kind of art: photographing himself wearing the specially knitted sweater in front of the matching scene. Did we mention that Barsky only ever wears sweaters?