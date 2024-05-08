North Canaan

‘Ruff' rescue: Dog saved after falling off cliff at Connecticut quarry

A rope team repelled and rescued Rippy.

By LeAnne Gendreau

North Canaan Animal Control

A dog was trapped after falling off a cliff at a quarry in North Canaan and he’s now back home thanks to the rescuers who would not give up on him.

The “ruff” adventure started on Saturday when Rippy, a Terrier mix, disappeared, according to North Canaan Animal Control.

Two days later, a man left a message with animal control and said he heard a dog barking while he was walking on Lower Road past the quarry.  

After getting that message, the animal control officer contacted the people who run the quarry and went over to look for the dog. And they could hear barking, but there the dog was nowhere in sight.

A drone was even brought in, but Rippy eluded it too.

But, Rippy continued to bark out for help and quarry workers heard him while they were taking a lunch break on Tuesday and they called animal control.

While the search would soon be over the rescue was no simple feat.

He is one very lucky dog to have survived a fall off one of those cliffs!! 

North Canaan Animal Control

It took help from a Northwest Rope Rescue team, the North Canaan Fire Company and North Canaan Ambulance.

And the rope team repelled 50 feet to rescue Rippy.

He is now back with his owner and will be evaluated.

“He is one very lucky dog to have survived a fall off one of those cliffs!!  Other animals have not been that lucky!,” the Facebook post from North Canaan Animal Control said, and said it would not have been possible without help from everyone who took part in bringing Rippy home.  

