Everybody loves a good deal, right? And shopping for groceries is no exception. Consumer Reports has named eight national and regional grocery chains with some of the best prices in America. The results are based on a survey of more 50,000 Consumer Reports subscribers. According to the survey, this is where you should shop if you are looking to get the most bang (or food) for your buck. Take a look at Consumer Reports' complete ranking of 62 American grocery stores here.

Consumer Reports has released a list of the eight grocery chains in America with some of the best prices.