Chopper 4 was over a fire on the Upper West Side Tuesday where debris was seen piled on the street.

A fire on the Upper West Side Tuesday afternoon exposed what appeared to be a serious hoarding situation, with firefighters dumping huge piles of debris out of an apartment window.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed firefighters tossing significant quantities of materials from the window of a third-floor apartment at 91st Street and West End Avenue.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the blaze, or whether the fire was under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.