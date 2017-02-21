A fire on the Upper West Side Tuesday afternoon exposed what appeared to be a serious hoarding situation, with firefighters dumping huge piles of debris out of an apartment window.
Live video from Chopper 4 showed firefighters tossing significant quantities of materials from the window of a third-floor apartment at 91st Street and West End Avenue.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the blaze, or whether the fire was under control.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Published 1 minute ago