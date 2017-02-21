Upper West Side Apartment Fire Exposes Hoarding Situation | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Upper West Side Apartment Fire Exposes Hoarding Situation

Chopper footage showed FDNY tossing piles of debris out of a window

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Chopper 4 was over a fire on the Upper West Side Tuesday where debris was seen piled on the street.

    (Published 2 minutes ago)

    A fire on the Upper West Side Tuesday afternoon exposed what appeared to be a serious hoarding situation, with firefighters dumping huge piles of debris out of an apartment window.

    Live video from Chopper 4 showed firefighters tossing significant quantities of materials from the window of a third-floor apartment at 91st Street and West End Avenue.

    It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the blaze, or whether the fire was under control. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us