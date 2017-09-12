A New Jersey university has been named the top school in the country by U.S. News & World Report in their 2018 report of America's best colleges. The annual ranking was released Tuesday and has Princeton University in the No. 1 spot followed directly by Harvard. The rankings are determined by a number of factors, including campus life, range of academic offerings, sports, activities and the availability of financial aid.. (You can read the full methodology here.) The report is intended to help parents and students easily compare schools and make well-informed decisions about higher education. Take a look at the top 20 universities in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report, below.