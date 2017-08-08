U.S News & World Report has ranked America's best hospitals for 2017-18. The ranking measure how hospitals perform across 16 different categories, ranging from cancer treatment to surgery. The publication looked at more than 4,500 hospitals in the country to compile the list. Hospitals that scored high in multiple categories landed on the "Honor Roll." Three New York City hospitals landed on this prestigious list. But they were not the only New York hospitals to land a spot in the general ranking. Here's a look at the 30 New York hospitals that made the cut:

