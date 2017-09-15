Vandals Cause Another Internet Outage in NYC

Spectrum customers in Queens begged for help all the way up to Mayor de Blasio and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman after they lost TV, internet and phone services for the second time in two weeks Tuesday. Roseanne Colletti reports.

Spectrum customers in Brooklyn are without Internet after vandals tampered with the network, according to the company.

The cable and Internet company said on its verified Twitter support account, @Ask_Spectrum, that crews were on site in Brooklyn and "working to repair damage ASAP."

The company said in a statement to News 4 that its fiber-optic network in Brooklyn was vandalized early Friday morning, causing thousands of customers there to lose service.

"Our repair crews have been working tirelessly in the past several hours to restore service as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers' patience as we do," said Spectrum. "We are also working with the NYPD on an investigation of this latest round of criminal destruction of our network."

Vandals Cut Lines Causing Huge TV, Internet Outage: Spectrum

Vandals cut fiber optic lines, which caused a massive television and Internet outage in Queens for thousands, Spectrum says. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017)

Unhappy customers on Twitter demanded estimated times of restoration and better communication. Some complained that customer service was unreachable over the phone as well.

"ETA on fixing the issue? We work from home and rely on Spectrum internet," one woman said.

It's the third Spectrum outage in the city attributed to vandals in recent months. In June, a fiber optic cable serving four major hubs was cut, causing an outage that spread across central Queens. And then in July, another widespread outage affected customers.

A Spectrum employee was arrested in the June 26 outage, but charges were later dropped. The employee belonged to the International Brotherhood Electrical Workers Local Union 3, whose members have been on strike since the end of March because they couldn't come to a contract agreement with Charter Communications, the owner of Spectrum. The union has denied any involvement in either of the outages.

