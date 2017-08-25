Striking Spectrum workers are planning to march across the George Washington Bridge on Friday afternoon just as the evening rush is kicking off.

The march will begin on the Manhattan side of the bridge at 3 p.m. and end on the Fort Lee side, organizers say.

While the marchers are expected to walk on the part of the bridge designated for pedestrians, there’s a chance it could spill over onto the roadway at one of the busiest times of the day for traffic.

1800 IBEW Local 3, an electrical union with thousands of members, has been on strike against Spectrum since March.

The union says Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable (which was purchased by Charter and is now known as Charter Spectrum) haven’t been bargaining in good faith for several years.

Charter says it has been offering “a generous compensation package,” according to a report in The Brooklyn Eagle.

It's unclear how many people plan to participate in the march.

