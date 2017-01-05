What to Know Canada was the Times' top destination spot for 2017, followed by the Atacama Desert in Chile and Agra, India

The Times acknowledged crime remains an issue in the Bronx neighborhood, but said it's way down from the early 90s

The paper points out a number of restaurants, galleries and retail stores that opened in the South Bronx last year

Fancy a holiday in 2017? Look no further than the South Bronx.

The South Bronx ranks alongside the Maldives and Budapest as one of the 52 Places to Go in 2017, according to the New York Times.

The New York neighborhood crept in at No. 51, ahead of an archipelago of 160 islands in Japan.

It was featured alongside other stunning corners of the world such as Botswana, Tijuana, Marrakesh, Stockholm, Madagascar and Madrid.

In 2016, the newspaper covered every murder in the the 40th Precinct in South Bronx.

It acknowledged the South Bronx had suffered "in reality and reputation", but said things were on the up and up.

"Though crime is still an issue in the area, numbers are way down from heights in the early ’90s," it said.

It pointed out a number of eateries, galleries and retail stores had opened in the Bronx neighborhood in 2016, including To_Bridges and 9J, La Grata Neapolitan pizzoteca, and Milk Burger.

The South Bronx, home to celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe, would also be getting a rooftop beer garden and food hall in 2017, the Times said.

These were the New York Times' top five places to go 2017:

1. Canada

2. Atacama Desert, Chile

3. Agra, India

4. Zermatt, Switzerland

5. Botswana

