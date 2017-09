Hundreds upon hundreds of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and officials descended on ground zero Monday to mark 16 years since the deadliest terror attacks on American soil. For some, it was a moment of grief. For others, a moment of reflection. And for all, a moment of remembrance.

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others gathered Monday at the World Trade Center to mark 16 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.