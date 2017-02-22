Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy and a number of state officials are advising public school administrators and police chiefs to think twice before taking actions against undocumented immigrants.

Malloy warned that state and local officials aren't required to enforce federal immigration law. He cautioned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests should not be honored unless issued by a judicial warrant.

The governor explained that local law enforcement agencies determine the state's level of involvement in assisting the ICE agency.

He suggested that access to individuals in local custody not be provided to ICE officials, and that ICE officials be referred to school superintendents should they request access to students.

"Putting all opinions about this presidential executive order aside, its enforcement is going to have a local impact, in addition to giving rise to serious concerns in the affected communities," he said. "Above all, we are obligated to protect the rights afforded to all our residents and ensure that students attend safe, welcoming schools."