Gov. Cuomo is proposing to guarantee a woman's right to choose in New York by codifying the protections established by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling into the state constitution.

The governor made the announcement Monday, a day before President Trump said he would announce his nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court is expected to give the current 4-4 makeup a conservative bent. Federal appeals court judges William Pryor, Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman are front-runners to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the Associated Press reported.

New York statute legalized abortion three years before Roe. But Cuomo says a constitutional amendment is needed to ensure current abortion rights aren't rolled back. Constitutional amendments require two separate legislative votes before going to voters.

The landmark ruling held that the U.S. Constitution protects the right of a woman to choose to terminate her pregnancy prior to fetal viability or throughout pregnancy when it is necessary to preserve her life or health. In the 40 years since the decision, its core ruling has been continually upheld and the right to an abortion has been affirmed as constitutionally protected.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said his party will oppose any Supreme Court nominee outside the mainstream. He will likely decide whether to try to block, or filibuster, based on the nominee's performance in confirmation hearings and feedback from his Democratic caucus, including the 10 senators who are up for re-election in states that Trump won last year.