New Yorkers in Mad Dash for Solar Eclipse Glasses

Come Monday, eyes will be on the sky to witness a rare solar eclipse. In the tri-state, it won't be a total eclipse but people could still be risking their vision. Roseanne Colletti has more.

How to Protect Your Eyes During Solar Eclipse

What to Know NYC won't be in the "path of totality" but it'll still be quite a spectacle; the moon will start to cover the sun at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 21

At 2:44 p.m., it'll be at its maximum coverage (about 70 percent to 75 percent), and the partial eclipse will end at 4 p.m.

The only safe way to look directly at uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, so get your glasses now

New Yorkers are searching high and low for a pair of specialty sunglasses affixed with a solar filter ahead of Monday’s much-anticipated Great American Eclipse.

Thousands of glasses have been delivered to stores in the city, but many have been scooped up in recent days and weeks, leaving many last-minute searchers scrambling.

Photos posted to social media on Sunday showed block-long lines of people hoping to bag a pair.

One of the longest lines was at Adorama in Chelsea.

“The Great American Eclipse is already being overshadowed by the line to get a pair of solar eclipse glasses for The Great American Eclipse,” @NYAdventureClub posted to Twitter along with a photo of a line.

“Partial eclipse of the line @adorama for eclipse glasses,” Eric McClure tweeted.

At B&H in Midtown, there was a line of people picking up online orders of the glasses. They were out of glasses for walk-ins.

Multiple Best Buy stores in Manhattan and Queens had voice messages that said they too were sold out of the glasses.

Some people are hoping to grab a pair at libraries or viewing parties during the eclipse on Monday. Others plan to make their own pair using online tutorials. No matter what, it’s important not to look at the sun without proper protection.

Here are some of the places where you're most likely to find solar eclipse glasses with just hours to go. And here are some places in the tri-state where you can watch the eclipse Monday afternoon.

