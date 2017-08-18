Where to Watch Monday's Solar Eclipse in the Tri-State Area

A total solar eclipse is going to be visible across parts of the U.S. this August. But what is a total solar eclipse, exactly? When was the last time one happened? What should you look for? Find out all that and more.

5 Things You Need to Know About the Total Solar Eclipse

On Monday, Aug. 21, millions of people in United States will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime event: a total solar eclipse.

Unfortunately for New Yorkers, only a partial eclipse will be visible since the Empire State is not in the path of totality.

But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the occasion or, at the very least, use the historic event as a good excuse to grab a drink with friends.

Here's a look at some places to catch the eclipse in the tri-state area (and if you don't have the special solar glasses yet, here's where you can get them before Monday):

Haven Rooftop: Enjoy the eclipse with a cocktail and a snack at Haven Rooftop, a glass enclosed rooftop bar located on top of the Sanctuary Hotel in Manhattan. The bar will have a solar eclipse-themed cocktail named the Solar Negroni for you to sip on as you watch the eclipse. More on Haven Rooftop here.

American Museum of Natural History: Those interested in the educational aspect of the solar eclipse can visit the American Museum of Natural History’s total solar eclipse event on Monday at the Rose Center for Earth and Space. The afternoon will include various events before, during and after the eclipse, which will be streamed live by NASA. More on the event here.

The Dubliner: Just steps from Hoboken Terminal, The Dubliner, will host a rooftop solar eclipse viewing party. Attendees can grab a drink while looking at the eclipse with a pair of free glasses. More on The Dub Pub here.

Liberty Science Center: Have questions about the eclipse that you want answered? Liberty Science Center's STEM team will be available Monday during the science center's event Monday. They will stream a remote broadcast of the eclipse, explain the historic event and provide the safety equipment neccessary for you to try to catch a gimpse yourself. More on the event here.

Brooklyn Grange: Brooklyn's rooftop farm, Brooklyn Grange, is hosting a yoga retreat and viewing party for the solar eclipse. The afternoon event includes a farm tour, yoga class and an evening cocktail. More info on Brooklyn Grange here.

Connecticut River Solar Eclipse Cruise: Take in the partial solar eclipse on the Connecticut River on a 2-hour cruise from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday. Special viewing glasses will be provided. More on the cruise here.

