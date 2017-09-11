Do you live in one of the happiest places in America? You do if you live in New Jersey. The Garden State came in sixth in a new ranking from financial website WalletHub. The rankings are based on emotional and physical well-being, community, environment and factors related to work. (Read the full methodology and rankings here.) The study looked at 28 factors ranging from depression rates to sports participation. Not only did New Jersey rank sixth overall, it also has the second lowest suicide rate, the second lowest share of adult depression and the third lowest divorce rate, according to the study. The rest of the tri-state trailed behind Jersey, with Connecticut coming in at No. 18 and New York landing the No. 22 spot. Take a look at the 10 happiest places to live in America below.