Protests continued Wednesday night and bodega owners threatened to close their doors in opposition to President Trump. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

What to Know Bodega owners across New York City plan to close up shop from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday in protest of President Trump's travel ban

The business owners want to show how much they're a part of the fabric of a city known for its large immigrant population

A rally is planned at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening after the mass shutdown

A group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas across New York City in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen.

The mass closing will take place from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers say hundreds of the stores around the city are expected to take part to show how much they're a part of the fabric of New York City.

They say several thousand of the neighborhood stores are owned by Yemenis.

Thousands Protest at Schumer's NYC Home: 'Chuck's a Chicken'

Thousands of angry liberals packed the icy sidewalk outside Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn apartment. They mocked him with signs like "Grow a spine, Chuck!" and "Chuck's a chicken." And they chanted, "Filibuster everything!" (Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017)

After the bodega shutdown, organizers plan to hold a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall Thursday evening.

Trump's executive order barring people hailing from Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria for 90 days has resulted in travelers being detained or sent back from the United States as well as stranded in other countries.

Business owner Adnan Alshabbi plans to close his bodega in the Morrisania section of the Bronx on Thursday.

“We have to fight, we have to stand up,” Alshabbi said.

NJ College Students Protest Trump's Travel Order

Students at Rutgers University and NJIT held a rally in Newark to protest President Trump's immigration order. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017)

Ongoing protests over President Trump's policies continued in lower Manhattan Wednesday night. Earlier in the evening, thousands of people protested outside of Sen. Chuck Schumer's apartment in Brooklyn, demanding he do more to oppose the president's actions.