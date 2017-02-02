Protests continued Wednesday night and bodega owners threatened to close their doors in opposition to President Trump. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

What to Know Protesters took to the streets again Wednesday, this time in lower Manhattan, where they decried Trump's immigration policies

The policies led to protests across the U.S. last weekend and into this week; thousands protested at Sen. Schumer's home earlier Wednesday

Bodega owners plan to close up shop on Thursday in protest before a rally in Brooklyn Thursday evening

As the sun set on lower Manhattan Wednesday night, nearly a thousand protesters took to Foley Square to decry President Trump’s executive order limiting entry for refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Muslim call to prayer was heard across the square as evening settled in and protesters marched to the front of the Jacob Javits Federal Building, holding signs like “We are all Muslims” and “Keep families together,” while chanting in unison.

“To be completely honest, I’ve never been more proud to be Muslim and American,” said Maryam Shoubir from Woodside, Queens. “I see everyone out here supporting us.”

Wednesday's protest followed a weekend of protests over Trump's immigration policies, weekend protests that spilled over into Monday and Tuesday.

Thousands Protest at Schumer's NYC Home: 'Chuck's a Chicken'

Thousands of angry liberals packed the icy sidewalk outside Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn apartment. They mocked him with signs like "Grow a spine, Chuck!" and "Chuck's a chicken." And they chanted, "Filibuster everything!" (Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017)

“We have to stand up now or else he’ll come for all the other groups,” Anna Wahrman, of the Upper West Side, said.

Earlier Wednesday, thousands of people packed the icy sidewalk outside Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn apartment. They mocked him with signs like "Grow a spine, Chuck!" and "Chuck's a chicken." And they chanted, "Filibuster everything!"

The Senate minority leader is not only ridiculed and insulted by Trump but is also under fire from many of his own constituents, who complain that he is not fighting hard enough against the president.

Across the city in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, Adnan Alshabbi is also planning to protest Trump's executive orders by closing down his bodega.

NJ College Students Protest Trump's Travel Order

Students at Rutgers University and NJIT held a rally in Newark to protest President Trump's immigration order. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017)

“We have to show the people we close our business to go with you guys,” Alshabbi said.

He’s among a number of Yemeni bodega and store owners uniting across the city Thursday.

They plan to close their doors from noon to 8 p.m. as a way to show opposition to the president’s stance on Muslim refugees. After that, they say they're holding a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall in the evening.

“We have to fight, we have to stand up,” Alshabbi said.

Protesters Rally in Support of Immigrants in NYC

Thousands of people marched in lower Manhattan on Sunday to protest President Trump's executive order that temporarily bans people from seven countries. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017)