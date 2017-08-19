Man Walking With Wife Stabbed to Death in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Clear the Shelters! Find Pets Loving Homes
OLY-NY

Man Walking With Wife Stabbed to Death in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Rana Novini

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A man who was walking with his wife in Greenpoint was stabbed to death, police say. Rana Novini reports. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    A man who was walking with his wife in Greenpoint was stabbed to death half a block away from his home, police said Saturday. 

    George Carroll, 42, was stabbed in the chest Friday night. He was brought to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said. 

    Carroll had been walking with his wife on Monitor Street in Greenpoint when he got into some sort of argument with the attacker, police said. 

    The perpetrator fled after the attack, police said. Officers didn't yet have a description of the person. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York
    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us