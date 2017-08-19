A man who was walking with his wife in Greenpoint was stabbed to death, police say. Rana Novini reports. (Published 32 minutes ago)

A man who was walking with his wife in Greenpoint was stabbed to death half a block away from his home, police said Saturday.

George Carroll, 42, was stabbed in the chest Friday night. He was brought to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Carroll had been walking with his wife on Monitor Street in Greenpoint when he got into some sort of argument with the attacker, police said.

The perpetrator fled after the attack, police said. Officers didn't yet have a description of the person.