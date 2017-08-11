An 11th-grade student on Long Island has died after suffering a serious head injury during an off-season football practice. Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know Joshua Mileto, 16, was hit in the head by a log athletes were carrying over their heads as part of a strength and conditioning exercise

He died at a hospital a short time later; the school district called it a "horrific accident"

In a Facebook post late Thursday, Mileto's mother said the family was too devastated to speak and asked for privacy

The mother of an 11th-grade Long Island student killed in what district officials say was a "horrific accident" during an off-season football practice at his high school thanked supporters in a Facebook post, but said the family was too devastated to speak at this point.

Joshua Mileto, 16, had been participating in a strength and conditioning camp on the Sachem East High School field in Farmingville Thursday morning when he was struck in the head by a log the athletes were carrying during an exercise.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We are absolutely beyond devastated. We are in no way able to respond or speak to anyone at this point. Please respect our privacy at this difficult time," his mother posted on Facebook Thursday night. "Thank you everyone for all the calls and texts out pouring of love and support from our family, friends and Sachem Community."

Funeral arrangements will be announced on her page as soon as the family is able, she said.

Six coaches were on hand when Mileto was injured, police have said. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Sachem East Touchdown Club started a GoFund me page to help raise money for the boy's family "during their time of need." The $15,000 goal had already been surpassed by Friday morning, with more than $22,000 raised by 449 people in 12 hours.

The school district released a statement hours after Mileto died saying it was "devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends during this terribly difficult time," the statement continued. "We have enacted our Crisis Intervention Team and support services will be made available to students and staff for as long as needed as we mourn and try to cope with this loss."

All athletic and school-related activities, as well as community-based group activities, were canceled Thursday at school buildings districtwide.