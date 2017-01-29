In a show of force, thousands flooded JFK's Terminal 4 to protest President Trump's executive order barring U.S. entry. to immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. The president argued that the ban is needed to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the country. Demonstrators could be seen making signs on the fly at the airport, many of which were supportive of immigrants and critical of the controversial order. By nightfall, chants turned into cheers after a federal judge from the Eastern District of New York granted an injunction in response to a request filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The injunction granted detainees within the U.S. a temporary stay, but not to those who try to enter the country going forward, and detainees will not be released, according to ACLU attorneys. Though the executive order remains, many considered it a temporary, but significant victory.