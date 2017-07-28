Husband, Wife Become 1st in NYPD History to Make Captain on Same Day - NBC New York
Husband, Wife Become 1st in NYPD History to Make Captain on Same Day

    A husband and wife have become the first couple in NYPD history to become captains on the same day. 

    Alex Sarubbi-Barcia and Luis Barcia walked back to back onstage at a swearing-in ceremony at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan Friday, drawing loud cheers and applause. 

    The two met in 2002 as recruits in the police academy, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said at a ceremony marking the promotions of 100 members of the force.

    "It seems they might have a lot to thank the police department for, actually," O'Neill joked. 

    "We know that both policing and marriage require a lot of commitment," he said in a speech before the swearing-in at the NYPD headquarters in Manhattan. 

    "There's also nothing a little healthy competition at home," he said, then teased, "I can't wait to see who gets promoted to D.I. (deputy inspector) first."

    "Luis, I don't know you but I know Alex -- I wish you best of luck in your new patrol command," O'Neill joked.

    Sarubbi-Barcia's sister told the New York Post the two married four years after they met and have steadily risen through the ranks since then. 

    Sarubbi-Barcia works in the commissioner's office at police headquarters, and her husband is assigned to Patrol Borough Bronx. 

