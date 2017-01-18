What to Know Two masked gunmen broke into a Long Island home Monday night, Nassau County Police officials said

The thieves corralled the family of six into a bathroom before ransacking the house for jewelry and stealing all the phones in the home

The men allegedly stole the phones when they heard a 12-year-old girl asking Siri to call 911, police said

Two masked gunmen forced their way into a Valley Stream home and stole the family's valuables after locking six members, including three young girls, in a bathroom, Nassau County Police Department officials said.

A 41-year-old woman heard a knock on the door of her Henrietta Street home at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Though it was already dark, the woman answered the door and was greeted by two masked gunmen.

Authorities said the men demanded money from the victim, but she told them she had none. That's when the burglars brandished their guns and shoved her through the doorway.

After corralling the family of six, which included a 12-year-old girl as well as her 12-year-old and 3-month-old cousins, into the living room, the burglars began ransacking the house for valuables, police said.

"My daughter is very scared, everybody is scared," said Nadia Gonzalez, the girl's mother.

Gonzalez's 12-year-old daughter said the thieves heard her asking Siri to call 911 before they snatched all the phones in the home.

"They said to calm down," the girl said. "They had masks and glasses and [motioned to be quiet] so we would calm down."

The thieves also made off with a small assortment of jewelry. Authorities said the robbers then forced the family into a bathroom. When the victims exited, they realized the thieves had fled.

Detectives are unsure if the home was targeted.

Authorities describe the men as 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds, and 6 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds, respectively.

One of the suspects wore a heavy black jacket with black and white Nike sneakers and sunglasses. The other was dressed in brown: a sleeveless jacket, shirt and dark-colored boots with blue jeans and a ski mask.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-244-TIPS.