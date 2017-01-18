Gunmen Ransack Long Island Home, Trap Family Inside Bathroom: Nassau County Police | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Gunmen Ransack Long Island Home, Trap Family Inside Bathroom: Nassau County Police

Also locked in the bathroom were two

By Wale Aliyu

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 4 NY

    What to Know

    • Two masked gunmen broke into a Long Island home Monday night, Nassau County Police officials said

    • The thieves corralled the family of six into a bathroom before ransacking the house for jewelry and stealing all the phones in the home

    • The men allegedly stole the phones when they heard a 12-year-old girl asking Siri to call 911, police said

    Two masked gunmen forced their way into a Valley Stream home and stole the family's valuables after locking six members, including three young girls, in a bathroom, Nassau County Police Department officials said. 

    A 41-year-old woman heard a knock on the door of her Henrietta Street home at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Though it was already dark, the woman answered the door and was greeted by two masked gunmen. 

    Authorities said the men demanded money from the victim, but she told them she had none. That's when the burglars brandished their guns and shoved her through the doorway. 

    After corralling the family of six, which included a 12-year-old girl as well as her 12-year-old and 3-month-old cousins, into the living room, the burglars began ransacking the house for valuables, police said. 

    "My daughter is very scared, everybody is scared," said Nadia Gonzalez, the girl's mother. 

    Gonzalez's 12-year-old daughter said the thieves heard her asking Siri to call 911 before they snatched all the phones in the home.

    "They said to calm down," the girl said. "They had masks and glasses and [motioned to be quiet] so we would calm down."

    The thieves also made off with a small assortment of jewelry. Authorities said the robbers then forced the family into a bathroom. When the victims exited, they realized the thieves had fled.

    Detectives are unsure if the home was targeted.

    Authorities describe the men as 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds, and 6 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds, respectively.

    One of the suspects wore a heavy black jacket with black and white Nike sneakers and sunglasses. The other was dressed in brown: a sleeveless jacket, shirt and dark-colored boots with blue jeans and a ski mask. 

    Anyone with information regarding the home invasion is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices