What to Know The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation will donate $100,000 to Yadira Arroyo's family, the foundation announced Saturday

The New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund, known as Answer the Call, will also donate $25,000 to her five kids

The 14-year veteran EMT was killed Thursday after she was run over by an ambulance, which was hijacked by a 25-year-old Bronx man

The grieving family of Yadira Arroyo will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from local organizations following the news of her brutal death Thursday.

The Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers foundation will donate $100,000 to Arroyo's five children, AMNewYork reports. FDNY officials gathered at EMS Station 26 in the Bronx for theSaturday morning announcement.

"The foundation encourages all to support our effort to give the children the life their loving mother envisioned for them," the nonprofit said in a statement.

As a way of honoring her 14-year service to the FDNY, Answer the Call will donate $25,000 to the fallen EMT's family. The nonprofit organization provides financial assistance and a support network for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

EMTs Are Emotional, Angry at Court Hearing for Suspect in Deadly Ambulance Hijacking

After the court hearing for Jose Gonzalez, the suspect in the ambulance hijacking that killed EMT Yadira Arroyo in the Bronx, EMTs and representatives were emotional and angry. The lawyer for Gonzalez also spoke, though EMTs reacted angrily. (Published Friday, March 17, 2017)

"The tragic death of EMT Yadira Arroyo is anothe grim reminder of the dangers that first responders face every day to keep us safe," Answer the Call Board Chairman Stephen Dannhauser said in a statement. "New Yorkers take care of their own and we pledge to never forget EMT Arroyo, her sacrifice or her family."

The FDNY also set up a donations page in Arroyo's honor.

The 44-year-old mother of five was killed Thursday after 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez allegedly hijacked the ambulance she was driving, then ran her over and sped off, dragging her beneath the bus before coming to a stop when it crashed into another vehicle and snow bank.

Gonzalez faces charges of murder and grand larceny. The career criminal was arrested 31 times prior to Thursday on charges ranging from assault to criminal trespassing, robbery and public lewdness, law enforcement sources say.

Arroyo is the eighth member of the FDNY EMS and the third woman EMT to die in the line of duty, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.