Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found burned beyond recognition following a car fire in New Jersey Friday. Brian Thompson reports.

The family of a man believed to be found dead in a burning Audi says the car belonged to a Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

The family of Aaron Anderson, 27, said they believe he was one of two victims found shot to death and burned beyond recognition Friday in a car in Paterson.

Officials haven't confirmed the identity, but the family says they haven't seen or heard from him since Thursday night.

"He would've called us, he would've come home, his phone would've been on," said Michelle Ryerson, Anderson's mother.

The family says the car belongs to Kim DePoala, known as Kim D on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Her son drives the car, Anderson said.

DePoala posted a message on Instagram on Sunday saying that she and her son were safe and her "deepest condolences go out to the victiims' families of this truly horrific tragedy."

Thank you to everyone for your support!!!! A post shared by Kim DePaola (@kimdposche) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Chris DePoala asked Anderson to drive him to the airport Thursday night, Ryerson said. Anderson was keeping the car until Chris Depoala returned, she said.

Anderson hasn't been heard from since, his mother said.

The car was found on East 28th Street in Paterson. People who live nearby say they distinctly heard two gunshots ring out, then saw the car erupt in flames minutes later.

Law enforcement sources say the men in the car were shot in the head execution-style. A motive hasn't been determined, but investigators are looking into whether drugs were involved, sources said.

-Brian Thompson contributed to this report.

