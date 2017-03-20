The family of a presumed victim in a horrific double murder says the car of one of the stars from the Real Housewives of New Jersey is now key evidence. Ray Villeda reports.

Authorities have identified the men found dead in a burning Audi in New Jersey last week as 27-year-old Aaron Anderson and 25-year-old Antonio Vega Jr., both of Paterson.

Their deaths have been ruled homicides, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. An investigation is ongoing.

The family of Anderson have said they believed he was one of the victims found shot to death and burned beyond recognition last Friday in the car found on East 28th Street in Paterson. His mother said the family hadn't seen or heard from Anderson since Thursday night.

"He would've called us, he would've come home, his phone would've been on," said Michelle Ryerson, Anderson's mother.

People who live nearby say they distinctly heard two gunshots ring out, then saw the car erupt in flames minutes later.

Law enforcement sources say the men in the car were shot in the head execution-style. A motive hasn't been determined, but investigators are looking into whether drugs were involved, sources said.

The car belonged to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePoala, known as Kim D on the show. Her son drives the car, according to Michelle Ryerson.

DePoala posted a message on Instagram Sunday saying that she and her son were safe and her "deepest condolences go out to the victiims' families of this truly horrific tragedy."

Chris DePoala asked Anderson to drive him to the airport Thursday night, Ryerson said. Anderson was keeping the car until Chris Depoala returned, she said.

Anderson hasn't been heard from since, his mother said.

