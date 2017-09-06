Parents of students at a New Jersey high school were ordered to get their children’s blood and urine tested after a can of beer and other alcohol was discovered at a football game.

The can of beer reportedly landed on the ground and was spotted by a school official during a game at Randolph High School on Friday night.

It’s unclear if it was thrown or fell, but it came from bleachers filled with students, according to a letter from Randolph Superintendent Jennifer Fano, who said several other containers of alcohol were later discovered and that there were "other indica" that some students were under the influence.

After the alcohol was found, about 75 students who were in the bleachers were taken to classrooms as school officials got a hold of parents so they could pick them up. Each student was given a form — a rule-out test — requiring blood and urine samples.

Parents were given two hours to get to facilities in Morristown, Dover and Denville so their children could be screened. The students faced suspension from the first five days of school if they didn’t complete the screening.

"District policy and regulation states that failure to comply with a screening is deemed a positive test result and will result in a suspension from school," a letter from Fano read.

Some parents were outraged by the requirement. In the end, fewer than five students tested positive for alcohol, according to DailyRecord.com.

If a student tested positive for alcohol, his or her parents had to pay for the test, while negative tests were covered by the board of education, according to district policy, NJ.com reported.

Superintendent Fano released a follow-up letter Thursday, in which she apologized to the parents and kids who were inconvenienced by going to the emergency rooms. But she said she stands by the decision of staff to carry out the procedure at the game.

She also said video later surfaced showing kids drinking at pregame parties, a video that has since been turned over to police. She said teen alcohol consumption is a national epidemic and that she hopes Friday night’s incident will be a lesson for everyone.

