Steam, 'Deafening' Buzz on Upper East Side Startle Residents

A Con Edison power plant releasing steam on the Upper East Side concerned residents in the area when they heard loud rattling noise that some compared to the sound of jets.

Video posted to social media showed plumes of white steam billowing into the sky, along with loud buzzing.

"Are people on Upper East Side OK? Deafening sound and smoke/steam??? About 73rd and York Ave it looks like," tweeted a woman nearby.

"Is it the Con Edison plant? It's insanely loud," tweeted one resident.

"I'm on Roosevelt Island and it's so loud I can barely hear myself talk," tweeted another.

"It's so loud over by 74th!" said another resident.

"Sounds like an airplane taking off w/ steam shooting out," observed another woman.

NBC 4 cameras on the scene captured some shaken residents leaving their buildings with bags, prepared to stay elsewhere for the night.

Police said a steam pipe at the Con Edison plant at East 75th Street and York Avenue had gotten backed up, and when workers released the steam, it burst out with a loud bang.

No one was hurt, and Con Edison says all is under control.