A New Jersey high school rivalry turned violent at a football game last Saturday when students from one school mobbed a teen from the other and pummeled him, video shows.

Brick Township's two high schools, Brick and Brick Memorial, were facing off at an afternoon football game when the fight broke out, according to a teen who posted video of the incident on Twitter.

Video shared with News 4 shows a shirtless teen trying to climb a railing up to a set of bleachers in apparently hostile territory: he's pulled off by other teens below the stands and punched repeatedly.

The eight-second clip doesn't show what led to the fight or what happened after the brawl at Brick's Keller Memorial Stadium.

According to the Brick Memorial student who posted the video to Twitter, Tyler Geoffroy, Brick team supporters went to the visitors' side of the field at halftime, grabbed a Brick Memorial flag and took it back to the Brick stands.

When a Brick Memorial student went to get their "sacred" warlord flag back, he was beaten, according to Geoffroy.

"He went to get the flags, then grabbed at it, trying to rip it out of the Old Brick kid's hand, and then people started throwing their fist at him," Geoffroy told News 4 in a message.

Local news site Patch.com reports that Brick students and parents say it was the Memorial student who threw the first punch.

Geoffroy claims it was a teacher from Brick Memorial who broke up the fight after running across the field to the other side. He questioned why supervisors and authorities on the Brick side didn't step up and intervene -- although it's not clear from the video who actually attempted to break up the brawl.

Geoffrey said the shirtless student who was beaten was suspended several days from school and isn't allowed to go to any school function while students from other school still haven't been punished. News 4 was reaching out to the school district for comment.

Brick Township's schools acting superintendent Dennis Filippone told Patch.com he has meetings scheduled with the police chief and with the principals of both schools to review the video and discuss discipline for several students.

Patch.com reports the rivalry between the schools has been an ongoing issue, and the game has been held on Saturday afternoon for years before of past incidents. Police officers were also at the game to provide extra security.