4 Males Found Dead in Park on Long Island: Police

Four males were found dead in a park on Long Island, police say. Katherine Creag reports.

Four male victims were discovered dead Wednesday night on Long Island, police say.

The bodies were found in the Central Islip Recreation Village Park near Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street in Central Islip, authorities said.

The victims suffered significant head trauma and injuries throughout their bodies, officials said.

Investigators believe the deaths happened recently.

The ages and names of the victims were not immediately released by authorities.

Police wouldn’t say if the deaths are gang related, but a major investigation is underway.