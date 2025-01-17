Buckle up for a topsy-turvy weekend of weather – starting with a warm surge and ending with accumulating snow!

If you like mild winter temperatures, soak them up Saturday, because the mercury takes a dive next week. Along with the warmth will come patchy light rain, so keep a rain jacket or umbrella close.

Saturday’s rain will be mainly an afternoon event. The morning will bring clouds, but not much else. Showers push into the region around lunchtime, and they are already out before dinnertime. The rain will be scattered and mostly light.

Those on the eastern end of Long Island could see some steadier pockets of rain set up, but even those will be fast moving. Tuck an umbrella in your bag before heading out for the day. But if you forget, a jacket with a hood should be more than enough to keep you dry.

Most of us will get less than a tenth of an inch — not much. On Long Island, where the rain will be more steady, expect between a tenth a quarter of an inch. But overall, this round of precipitation will not have a big impact.

This weekend, Sunday will be the main event. A winter storm watch was issued for much of northeastern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County in Connecticut into Monday morning.

Temperatures fall below freezing in the afternoon and snow moves in. With colder air moving into the region and timing favoring the latter half of the day, temperatures for most of us are back below freezing, meaning this is largely an all-snow event. Expect snow to move in by mid-afternoon, continuing through the evening, tapering off just after midnight.

Along the Jersey Coast and the eastern end of Long Island, where temperatures start off a bit milder, initial rain and snow mixing is expected before snow fully takes over, resulting in relatively lower accumulations at the coasts.

Otherwise, we expect a general 3 to 5 inches across most of the area, including Central Park. In parts of North Jersey and into the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, especially in higher elevations, accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are likely.

Any shift in the storm track will change the location of the highest snow accumulations, but the general outlook remains the same: We are expecting plowable snow across the tri-state on Sunday. Be ready for shoveling and sledding on Monday, just be sure to dress for the cold.

The snow that falls on Sunday is not melting any time soon. Temperatures next week plummet into the teens and 20s for several days; morning lows fall to the single digits in the city.

The end of January is climatologically the coldest time of year for Central Park. And this year is certainly delivering in that regard.