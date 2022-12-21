Storm Team 4

Track Live Weather Radar, Latest Travel Impacts and More as Winter Storm Hits

NYC is looking at 2-3 inches of rain -- and that poses a flash freeze threat. The Midwest is in bigger trouble

A powerful late-week storm is expected to disrupt travel -- air, road, rails and other kinds -- across the country during the peak holiday rush. While some will get it worse than others, there will likely be a domino effect in terms of delays.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the New York area, and though the system will start out as heavy rain, a rapid drop in temperatures will make for treacherous conditions through Saturday morning at least.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to track weather-related impacts nationally and locally as the winter storm hits and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weathersevere weatherwinter weatherholiday travel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us