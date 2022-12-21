Track Live Weather Radar, Latest Travel Impacts and More as Winter Storm Hits

A powerful late-week storm is expected to disrupt travel -- air, road, rails and other kinds -- across the country during the peak holiday rush. While some will get it worse than others, there will likely be a domino effect in terms of delays.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the New York area, and though the system will start out as heavy rain, a rapid drop in temperatures will make for treacherous conditions through Saturday morning at least.

