Weekend storm may bring snow for some but rain for others

This weekend will bring the best chance of a significant storm so far this season, but right now, it's not certain if the NYC metro area will see snow or rain.

Currently, the best chance for snow is most likely north and west of New York City. The immediate metro area most likely have a mix of rain and snow with possible light accumulations in NYC, northeastern New Jersey, and on Long Island.

The heaviest snow will be reserved for northwest New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and the Catskills and Poconos, where it should be more of an all-snow event.

The timeframe for the storm at this point is Saturday night into Sunday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It's too far out to settle on specifics but we can expect better track confidence coming into view over the next few days.

Snow would be quite a change of pace for the tri-state. Central Park has not recorded an inch of snowfall in a single-calendar day since Feb. 13, 2022 -- 688 days ago.

While we await more agreement in the models for this weekend, it will remain clear but cool for the rest of the week.

Another storm could move through in the Tuesday / Wednesday timeframe next week. With temperatures expected to be warm, we're expecting rain across the area.