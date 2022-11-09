Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Florida as Nicole Nears; See County List Here

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane Wednesday night, inundating parts of the state with up to 5-foot storm surges and tearing down power lines and homes with sustained winds topping 70 mph.

While this storm certainly won't bring the force of Ian, a category 4 hurricane, it is already impairing repair efforts -- and stoking fresh concerns.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a number of Sunshine state counties, and voluntary evacuations are in effect for others. Here's a county-by-county breakdown as of Wednesday afternoon. You can also search your address here to find out which designated evacuation zone you are in. Get more on Nicole's track and check warnings here.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders by County

These are the Florida counties under at least partial mandatory evacuation orders.

Flagler County: Evacuation orders take effect at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for Zone A, barrier island; Mobile Homes and RV’s countywide; and those low-lying homes prone to flooding. Residents whose evacuation plan is to seek public shelter can go to Rymfire Elementary School. Be out by noon if you don't plan to go. Check your zone.

Florida Counties Where Evacuations Are Advised

Voluntary evacuations are underway in the following counties. Check your local office for detailed information.