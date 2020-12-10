Tri-State Could See Its First Major Snow Storm of the Season Next Week

So far this season, New York City has seen a couple of snowflakes, and other parts of the tri-state have seen some actual, measurable snowfall — but the first major snow storm could be on deck next week.

Storm Team 4 is tracking the possibility for a coastal storm next Wednesday and Thursday, with long-range models showing a large winter storm on track for the northeast. The storm will develop out in the western U.S. on Monday, then make its way east as a jet stream keeps cold air in the tri-state.

While it is still too early to tell what areas will see snow or rain, or how much of either, there is a chance for significant amounts of snow to fall in New England and down into the tri-state. Some areas may seen rain instead, and a wintry mix is possible for much of the region.

Early heads up. The middle of next week could be a mess. ❄️🌨️☃️#NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/aN3ETAduAu — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 10, 2020

Before that storm arrives, there will be enough other precipitation to deal with in the tri-state in the meantime. Parts of New jersey are under a freezing fog advisory heading into Friday, meaning that as the fog settles onto surfaces the moisture could freeze and create slippery conditions.

However, whatever freezes won't last long, as temperatures climb into the 50s across the area with partly sunny skies. Saturday could feature a few scattered showers particularly along the coast, which could linger through Sunday morning. It will stay in the mid to upper 50s under cloudy skies for most of the weekend.

The start of the workweek is sunny, but temperatures dip down into the low 40s for Monday and Tuesday, and then down into the 30s as the storm looks to roll in on Wednesday.