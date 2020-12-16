upper manhattan

Six People Injured in 19-Car Pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway Amid Nor'Easter

As many as 19 cars were involved in a crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Upper Manhattan Wednesday night, a crash that likely was at least partially influenced by slippery roads from the nor'easter making its way through the region.

The FDNY responded to the multi-car incident near W 181st Street in Hudson Heights just after 6 p.m., fire officials said, at a time when strong winds and snow were wreaking havoc on the roads and making visibility exceedingly limited.

Four people were brought to nearby hospitals with injuries that were serious but not considered to be life-threatening. Two others had minor injuries, fire officials said.

Police said that approximately 19 cars were involved in the pileup. Around 9 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

